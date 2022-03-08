Tampon Tuesday Drive-Thru Collection aims to provide product for those in need

United Way and the Windsor District Labour Council are teaming up again for their sixth annual Tampon Tuesday event today.

This year the community is asked to drop off and donate menstrual hygiene products by drive through, due to social distancing protocols for COVID-19.

Event organizer Leilani Logronio says it is important to donate these products as they often get forgotten.

"Menstrual hygiene products are one of the most requested yet least donated items at our food banks and shelters and no one should have to go without something so essential. It's also to raise awareness about menstruation and period poverty, breaking the stigma and normalizing the conversation," she said.

She says access to these menstrual products are essential.

"Could you imagine being in that situation, being at the grocery store, and having to choose between buying milk and eggs versus that product and without that product you're missing work or school?"

Logronio says they are trying to make donating as easy and safe as possible this year.

"So people can enter off of McDougal and drive in a one way direction and you'll see our unloading stations for people to pop their trunk," she continued. "And we'll have volunteers to remove the products and you can exit off of Giles."

According to a release 16 high schools in the area are also holding collection drives in support of Tampon Tuesday.

Products will be re-distributed for to those in need, through Windsor-Essex Food Bank Associations network of 15 organizations.

The event takes place at the United Way's Office at 300 Giles Boulevard East from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on how to donate, visit the United Way website.