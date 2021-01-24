Tania Jobin Acclaimed as ERCA Chair

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has a new chairperson.

Tania Jobin was acclaimed to the position at ERCA's Annual General Meeting Thursday night.

The Tecumseh councillor will take over for outgoing Chairperson Kieran Mackenzie, who finished out the remainder of Irek Kusmierczyk's two-year term after he was elected Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh in 2019.

Jobin served as vice chair during both Kusmierczyk's and Mackenzie's tenure, so she knows the issues and is ready for a seamless transition.

"With the support of the board members and the integrity that they all carry in administration, there are some challenges but it's just such a positive environment," she added.

She says it's been a team effort dealing with ongoing challenges like flooding and fundraising in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The entire staff and administration has worked so hard and cares so much about the region," she says.

The city and the county alternate who can sit as chair every two years, resulting in Mackenzie one-year term.

Mackenzie will still serve as vice chair under Jobin during her tenure.