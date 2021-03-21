Targeted COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opens in Downtown Windsor

Essex County's third targeted COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open in the heart of downtown Windsor.

The University of Windsor leased its Windsor Building on the corner of Ferry and Pitt St. W. for just $1 to help vaccinate residents aged 80 and over.

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) President and CEO David Musyj says UWindsor didn't hesitate to offer up facilities when asked and they found the perfect location.

"It's easy, in and out. There's free parking in the streets, surface lots, a garage and the parking lot at the library across the street," he says. "There's a drop off area and right now there's not a lot of traffic down here due to COVID-19 at all."

President Robert Gordon says UWindsor jumped at the chance to help and it only took a quick tour of the Windsor Building to make a decision.

"Through the conversations our physical resources staff had with the team from WRH, I think we identified this as a perfect location," he added.

Musyj says the set up allows for plenty of space for a pick-up and drop-off area, a 40 space vaccination and recovery area to ensure everyone is feeling okay before they head home.

"Now we're projected well into the last week of April and the projections are pretty steady with respect getting anywhere between 12,000 to 14,000 doses of Pfizer a week," he says. "Just to put that into context, we were getting less than 5,000 before."

Windsor Police Service and Campus Police will also be assisting with traffic control and ensuring reserved parking is only used for guests of the clinic.

Like the targeted clinics at the WFCU Centre and The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Complex — everyone must register through the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website or call 519-251-4072.

Officials will then call with a time and location if the applicant qualifies.

Walk-ins are not permitted at any targeted clinics in Essex County.