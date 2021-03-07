Targeted COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opens in Leamington Monday

"People will be cared for and helped until they're through the entire process and on their way out the door," she says.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald toured the clinic Friday and says everything is in place to ensure the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is delivered.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit opened a targeted clinic for those 80 years and older at Windsor's WFCU Centre last week . An additional location is now ready to go at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC) at 249 Sherk St. in Leamington.

The clinic is for everyone in Essex County who has an appointment, according to MacDonald.

"If you live in the county you may very well get a call to come to Windsor. If you live in Windsor there is a possibility you may get your name pulled to come to Leamington," she says.

MacDonald knows the region's not out of the woods yet.

"But I do feel like we're at the beginning of the final stretch. How long that will be, who knows," she says. "The fact is it's here and we can help our residents and the residents of the county."

She says residents must call 519-251-4072 to register — they will then be chosen at random to schedule an appointment — walk-ins will not be accepted.

The appointment hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the health unit, caregivers and family members will be permitted to schedule a vaccination on someone else’s behalf.

More on the clinic and how to make an appointment can be found at www.wechu.org/cv/clinics.