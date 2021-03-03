Targeted Vaccination Clinic is a Mini War Effort: Mayor

Today is day three for seniors 80 and over to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at WFCU Centre in Windsor.



The site opened on Monday and is currently vaccinating between 150 to 160 individuals per day based on the current supply of the vaccine.



This morning, staff from the health unit took members of the media along with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and County Warden Gary McNamara on a tour of the facility.



Dilkens says up to 40 city staff members are working at the site.

"There's no doubt that this is a mini war effort and will require all of the resources of the community to complete successful," says Dilkens. "So having a partnership with the health unit who are delivering the medical side of the house and the city here in this case delivering all the volunteers and the staff to help make sure that the flow continues is essential."



McNamara, who also serves as the chair for the health unit says he's glad to see progress is being made.

"As I'm looking down this hall, it looks like a tunnel, now the light's getting brighter," says McNamara. "This really really is the beginning of the end and vaccines are here."



"This is really exciting really to see that we're taking care of our most vulnerable in our society and basically telling folks just be patient, it's coming and we'll get through every age group and then we can march on to a bit more normalcy in our lives," says McNamara.



There are also 20 staff members from the health unit working at the facility.



The health unit is administering the vaccine to six individuals, every 15 minutes.



The goal is to increase it to nine starting on Thursday.



A second vaccination site will be up and running in Leamington on Monday.