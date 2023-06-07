Taser used in Wallaceburg arrest

Charges have been laid after officers were attacked while trying to make an arrest in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a traffic complaint Tuesday night on Lorne Avenue and received information by the callers that they were being followed by a man.

Police say the vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted.

According to police, the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for bail violations and attacked the officers while they tried to arrest him.

Police say a taser was used and the man was taken into custody.

He is charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.