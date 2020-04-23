Taste of Tecumseh Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Another cancellation of a local festival.

The annual Taste of Tecumseh Food and Wine Festival, scheduled for June 12 and 13 at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh, has been cancelled.

Town Mayor Gary McNamara says it continues to look at upcoming events and how to address limiting the exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

"I am not happy that we have to continue to cancel community celebrations and events that our residents look forward to enjoying every year but it's necessary for the health and well-being of Tecumseh," he says.

This would have been the sixth annual Taste of Tecumseh Festival.