Taste of Tecumseh to return in June after two years away due to COVID

Planning is underway for Taste of Tecumseh as the festival is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled for June 17 and 18 at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh.

The event is staged by the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach and club secretary, Robert Drake, says they will have plenty for everyone to enjoy.

"Three or four wineries there, we're going to have three or four breweries there, and of course, we're going to have a number of different types of food there as well that people will be able to enjoy from our local restaurants," he says.

This will be the sixth year for Taste of Tecumseh. Drake says before the pandemic, they were averaging around 3,000 people.

He's hoping people want to come back and have fun.

"That's one of the things this area is known for, we put on a number of festivals throughout the summer and it's a great way to get out and hangout with your friends to enjoy a nice evening out," he says.

The event also acts as a fundraiser for the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, generating funding to help the club operate a number of community programs, including camp and sports registrations for underprivileged children, free food and drinks during Tecumseh's Santa Claus parade, and the annual Victoria Day Fireworks in the town.

"We've gone two years without any big source of income, so this is great that we can do this event," says Drake. "All the proceeds from the event get put back into the community, the different charities, the different youth sporting events, all the different things we contribute to."

Taste of Tecumseh will also feature live entertainment with Bigg Wiggle headlining both nights.

Tickets are on sale for $15 and can be purchased at tasteoftecumseh.ca.