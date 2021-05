The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided an update on John Tavares.

According to the NHL club, the captain will be out indefinatley after being throughly exameind in hospital and sent home to rest, under the supervision of doctors.

Tavares was kept overnight in hospital after he was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell to the ice in Toronto's loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the series opener.

Game 2 of the series it tomorrow in Toronto.

