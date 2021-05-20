Tavares to Remain in Hospital Overnight

Sheldon Keefe says John Tavares is conscious & communicating ... tests so far have come back clear ... Leafs captain will remain in hospital overnight for more tests

Accordind to TSN's Mark Master, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe says Tavares is conscious and communicating , tests so far have come back clear and Tavares will remain in hospital overnight for more tests

Toronto captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Tavares crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot in the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the 30-year-old forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay on the ice as he struggled to get up.

Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left on a stretcher, and was later taken to a hospital.

— With files from The Canadian Press