Tax hike recommended as County begins budget deliberations

Essex County Council is set to begin deliberations on the 2023 proposed budget later this afternoon.

The proposed budget going before Council is recommending a 4.76% tax increase.

If approved without any changes, the increase would work out to a residential property tax of $520.38 on a home assessed at $100,000, which works out to $23.62 more compared to the 2022 rate.

The document details a projected Operating budget of $81.1 million while the Corporation’s Capital program is budgeted to require $43.5 million.

The total County requirement proposed in the 2023 Budget is $124.7 million, representing a tax rate increase of 4.76%.

Hilda MacDonald, Warden of Essex County, says there will be challenges with this budget with costs on the rise.

"I'm looking forward to the discussion and it will be interesting, that's the best way to put it. It's a well thought out and well done budget. Certainly we will have to make some tough decisions because it will impact our people," she says.

MacDonald says the proposed increases are where we should expect them.

"EMS, roads asphalt all those kinds of costs we see mirrored in our daily lives. These things we have to do to such a magnitude they are expected we will have to have an increase to keep the business of the region going," she says.

MacDonald says at the County, they've always tried to keep any tax increase just below the inflation rate.

"We're doing that again, so inflation being what it is, it's just logical to expect budget requirements to be the same unless we make up our minds to cut services. I'm certainly not getting the message from the public that they want services cut at this time yet," she adds.

Essex County Council will begin deliberations at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional budget deliberations, if required will take place during the regular meeting of Essex County Council on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

These meetings will take place at the Essex County Civic Centre at 360 Fairview Ave. W. in Essex.

With files from Rob Hindi