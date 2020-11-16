Tax Increase Projected in Lakeshore

The Town of Lakeshore has released its 2021 draft budget.

The budget calls for a 2.83 per cent tax hike.

Mayor Tom Bain believes it's going to be a very difficult budget process and says council may have to move some projects to future years.

"We're going to have to look at postponing a lot of projects because people have been out of work and we've had to for instance hold back on interest payments on taxes that aren't paid," says Bain. "So the town's been working with our residents and projects are just going to have to be held off."

He says he was expecting a tax increase in the two per cent range.

"I know that we are in pretty good shape but I also know because of the COVID, we were running a deficit in some areas so I actually did look in the ball park of two per cent," says Bain.

The town has set aside four days for budget deliberations.

The first session is set for November 23 from 9am until 5pm.