Taxi rate increase approved in Amherstburg

Amherstburg Council has approved an increase in the rate being charged by taxis in the town.

The change will see the taxi tariff rates increase to $3.80 for the start rate, up from the current $ 3.50.

The per kilometre rate will also rise to $2.30 compared to the current $ 1.70 per kilometre rate.

Chris Gibb, Deputy Mayor of Amherstburg, says the rates have not been adjusted since 2012.

"A lot of the people who use the taxis, they're going to be asked to pay a little bit more but we have to be fair to the provider to make sure they're charging enough to cover their costs. I think Council made the right decision on this," he says.

Gibb calls the increase "reasonable."

"It's a delicate balance. We have to make sure that the local cab company stays a viable business, we certainly don't want to lose that service. But we also have to make sure it's reasonable for the people who have to use the service," he adds.

The report from Administration found that based on the current rates, Amherstburg was below average when compared to the other municipalities.

Even with the approved increase, the rates are still lower than the comparable average.

