Taylor Swift and her 'Anti-Hero' top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her "Anti-Hero" music video on a night full of surprises.

Swift won four trophies on Tuesday's telecast, including song of the year, best pop video and best direction.

As much as Swift dominated, she won nine awards - the VMAs centered on music's global power.

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together and Brazilian superstar Anitta premiered their new collaboration, the glossy retro-pop of "Back for More."

Shakira delivered a packed medley of her hits and accepted the Video Vanguard Award, while Diddy performed with his son before accepting the Global Icon Award.