Taylor Swift is a fan and suddenly, so is everyone else. Travis Kelce jersey sales jump nearly 400%

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift's trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce didn't just have the internet talking nonstop.

Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed.

According to sportswear and fan merchandise company Fanatics, Kelce saw a nearly 400% increase in sales the same day that Swift went to watch the Chiefs.

Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead with Swift by his side.

Swift, who is currently on a break from her Eras tour, has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public but rumors have been flying about the popstar and the pro football player in recent months.