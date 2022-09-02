Taylor Swift to present 'All Too Well' short film at Toronto International Film Festival

Taylor Swift is turning the Toronto International Film Festival "Red".

Organizers say Swift will grace TIFF next week to present the first screening of "All Too Well: The Short Film'' on 35-millimetre film, which is considered the cinematic gold standard.

The 13-minute short film brought visual storytelling to the extended version of the track "All Too Well'' from her re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version),'' which spurred a cultural sensation upon its release last November.

Swift is set to discuss her directorial debut with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9.

In a news release, Bailey called Swift a "brilliant visual thinker'' and said the two will discuss the pop star's cinematic influences.

Others stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, and Daniel Craig will also attend the event.

Tickets will go on sale for TIFF members on Saturday, while the general public can get their seats on September 5.