Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

SNY posted video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium's security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

NBC's telecast cut to Swift several times during the game, including a shot of the pop superstar with her arm around Kelce's mother, Donna.