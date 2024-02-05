Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift has won album of the year for "Midnights," breaking a Grammys record for most wins in the category with four.

Miley Cyrus won record of the year Sunday night for her hit "Flowers."

Victoria Monet won best new artist at the performance-packed show that aired live from Los Angeles. Cyrus' win was her second of the night _ and her second Grammy ever.

Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win to announce her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will arrive April 19.

Dua Lipa opened the 66th annual Grammy Awards with a high-octane medley.

Phoebe Bridgers took an early lead, winning four trophies ahead of the main telecast.