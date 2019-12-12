Teacher's Unions Launch Court Challenge Against Ontario Government

The four major teacher's unions in Ontario are taking the provincial government to court.

They have launched a charter challenge against Bill 124, which caps public sector wage increases. The unions argue the bill violates their right to free collective bargaining.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens, the union representing French teachers, held a news conference Thursday morning to launch the court challenge.

President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Liz Stuart says the government is bargaining through regulations.

"We expect to be able to engage in free and fair negotiations. Bill 124 restricts this right. This legislation is just one of a number of actions taken by this government that have thrown the bargaining process into chaos," says Stuart.

She says the government should not be interfering in the bargaining process.

"Bill 124 has absolutely nothing to do with protecting the public sector or making it sustainable," says Stuart. "Instead it is an insulting attempt by the Ford government to undermine public sector workers and division among Ontarians."

(Photo courtesy iStock/maroke)

Bill 124, dubbed the "Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act," received royal assent in early November. It caps all public sector wage increases at one per cent over the next three years.

The Progressive Conservative government made the move in an effort to eliminate a nine-billion-dollar deficit. Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy has called the measure a "fair and time-limited approach."

The legislation, first introduced this summer, applies to employees at school boards, universities and colleges, hospitals, long-term care homes and other organizations.

President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Harvey Bischof says this bill violates worker's bargaining rights.

"The rationale and justification for this legislation do not add up," he says. "There is no crisis that requires such an extraordinary interference in the bargaining process and a violation of our charter rights."

The government has said the wage cap bill respects the bargaining process, noting it still allows for employees to get raises for seniority, performance or increased qualifications.