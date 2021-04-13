Teacher's Unions Not Happy with Constant Switch to Virtual Learning

Three of the regions teacher union representatives are frustrated by Monday's announcement that students will go back to virtual learning at the end of Spring break.

Premier Doug Ford said students will move to online learning next week because of the high risk posed by community spread of COVID-19.

Local Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association Secondary School President, Joe Brannagan, says the frustration is with the provincial leadership.

"Our teachers have been doing this off and on for over a year now so that should not be a problem," he says. "But from a leadership standpoint this is just reflective of what the provincial government has been doing all alone and it's been haphazard and it's been half measures."

Local Elementary Teacher's Federation of Ontario President, Mario Spagnuolo, says the continual pivot is what's frustrating.

"Teachers are at their wits end trying to figure out who is in charge here, who is making the decisions and are they truly based on what's in the best interest of the children and the staff in the schools," he says.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation District 9 President Erin Roy tells AM800 News, she's lost confidence in Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

"Comments were made before the break about whether or not we would be open, he clearly stated that we would be and then suddenly there's a change, I don't know what to say" she says. "As a parent it's not easy to pivot, as an educator it's not easy to pivot like this."

Premier Ford says the government will decide based on COVID-19 data when in-person classes can resume.

Spring break began Monday after the province postponed it in March to discourage travel during the pandemic.

With files from Rob Hindi