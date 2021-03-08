Teacher Unions Pushing for Free Menstrual Products

TORONTO - A group including all four of Ontario's main teachers unions is urging the provincial government to offer free menstrual products in all publicly funded schools.

The group, led by the Toronto Youth Cabinet, made the call in an open letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Monday.

It says some Ontario school boards -- such as the Toronto District School Board and the Waterloo Region District School Board -- have taken action on their own, but the group is calling for the province to expand that to all 72 of Ontario's boards.

Here in Windsor-Essex, the Greater Essex County District School Board has been offering the products for the past two years.

Meanwhile, some schools within the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have product dispensers in place. For the schools that don't, the products are available in the office.

The group notes that British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island offer free menstrual products to all students.

The letter says menstrual products are a necessity, not a luxury.

It says a lack of access to period products can lead to students missing school and work.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi