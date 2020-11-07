Teachers Ratify Deal with Public School Board in Windsor-Essex

A deal between teachers and the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is now official.

A tentative contract between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation of Ontario Teacher Bargaining Unit and the public board was struck on Oct. 22.

In a joint announcement, the public board says the deal was ratified Friday and, "each group will continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement."

Approximately 850 teachers are represented by the federation in secondary schools across Essex County.