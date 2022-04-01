Teachers union president noticing more absenteeism since end of mask mandate

The head of a local teachers' union says they have noticed an increase in teacher and student absenteeism since Ontario's COVID-19 mask mandate ended.

Erin Roy, President of OSSTF District 9, says it was expected there would be an increase in absenteeism after the mask mandate ended March 21, combined with people returning to school following March Break travel.

Roy says she's hoping the health unit is monitoring the level of absenteeism in schools.

"You won't know whether it's COVID or not because there is no testing. I did hear from one of our high schools that there was over 100 absences the other day. So that seems to be high at a school of 600," she says.

Roy says similar to the community, where the numbers are rising, I think we're seeing absenteeism.

"I've heard from just a few members, ones who have not had COVID this entire time. Unfortunately, now they've tested positive for whatever reason. It is what it is, when the mandates were lifted I think it was expected there would be a bump," she adds.

The province announced 3,139 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, but Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log since access to PCR testing is restricted.

Wastewater monitoring suggests cases have been on the rise since early to mid-March.

The test positivity rate Thursday is 16 per cent, compared to 15.1 per cent on Wednesday.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi