Teachers Union President Visits Windsor-Essex

Public high school teachers in Windsor-Essex walking the picket line Thursday are getting some support.

Provincial union President Harvey Bischof will be in Windsor-Essex visiting members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

Local members, along with a number of other OSSTF districts, are talking part in rotating strikes today.

He will be at various locations throughout the day including the Employment Assessment Centre on Ouellette, along with five schools; Essex District High School, General Amherst High School, Kennedy Collegiate Institute, Kingsville District High School and Westview Freedom Academy.

OSSTF also represents support staff at the elementary school level, so public grade schools are also closed today.

Local District 9 President Erin Roy says the longer the strikes continue, the more frustrating it is.

12,000 French teachers are also holding a one-day strike today.

All four Ontario teacher's unions are joining forces for a one-day strike next week.

The job action is slated for Friday, February 21st, which means teachers from all public and Catholic schools as well as French language schools in Ontario, including Windsor-Essex would be closed, if an agreement isn't reached.