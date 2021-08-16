Teachers Unions Have Questions on Push for Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations

School boards in Ontario are calling on the Ford government to make vaccines mandatory in schools.

The Ontario Public School Boards' Association says it supports the growing number of medical professionals and public health experts calling for mandatory shots in education.

The organization says "swift and decisive action" should be taken to keep schools as safe as possible and open for in-person learning.

District 9 President Erin Roy doubts the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) will oppose a vaccination mandate locally.

"We would have some questions. Mandatory vaccinations are a protective measure, but we would want to be sure we are also protecting all our members because there will inevitably be some members who aren't vaccinated for whatever reason," she says. "We want to make sure we're protecting their work as well."

When it comes to timing, Roy says a decision needs to come soon.

"Knowing that the variant is increasing I can see the tide is turning with more people in favour of mandatory vaccinations because we have lots of children in this province that aren't able to be vaccinated," she added.

Roy also believes those who are not vaccinated will need lots of notice.

"I'm confident most of my members are vaccinated, but if there is somebody out there that isn't, then having the mandate would require some time for them to get vaccinated as well," she says.

Also speaking on the issue, local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) President, Mario Spagnuolo says elementary schools have the added challenge of children under 12 years old, who cannot be vaccinated.

"We'll have to wait and see what doctors and public agencies decide on for students and staff to make it mandatory or not," he says. "It's definitely a conversation that we're having, but we just don't have a position on it at this time."

There are more questions than answers according to Spagnuolo, when it comes to vaccination mandates.

"We can't just focus on elementary school staff," he adds. "I think we have to look at the students and who they live with. Are their parents vaccinated? There's a whole hose of questions that come up with it."

Spagnuolo says the question of mandatory vaccination should have been brought up months ago.

"Right now the decision is a bit late, because if they were going to make it mandatory then the school year is in about three weeks," he says. "There's not a lot of time for people to get vaccinated anyway."

Both Roy and Spagnuolo say vaccines are not going to be a catch-all measure in fighting a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The pair stressed the need for reduced class sizes, personal protective equipment (PPE) and proper sanitation heading into the fall.