Teachers' Unions Press for Workplace Safety Orders as Schools Reopen

Ontario's four major teachers' unions say a meeting with the labour minister has resulted in no commitment to address concerns about safety standards in the province's school reopening plan.

The unions called for the meeting earlier this month after they alleged the province's plan violated the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In a joint letter to their 190,000 members, the unions -- the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation -- said they have now asked the Ministry of Labour to issue a series of workplace orders to set safety standards in schools to protect students and teachers from COVID-19..

The unions say standards should be applied mandating 15 to 20 students per class, cohorting to a maximum of 50 students, and ventilation requirements for schools already deemed safe for the province's courthouses.

They also say boards should also be allowed to delay the beginning of the academic year either board wide or at specific schools to ensure health and safety measures are in place.

If the orders aren't issued by Friday, the unions say they will file a complaint about the province's reopening plan to the Ontario Labour Board.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV News