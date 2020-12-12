Team Canada Finalizes World Juniors Roster

Canada has named its 25 player roster for the upcoming world junior hockey championship that opens Christmas Day in Edmonton.

The Canadians are the defending champions beating Russia in last year's final — they'll be going for a 19th gold medal overall at the tournament.

Six players from last year's winning team are returning — Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach is the lone NHL, nine comes from the Western Hockey League, eight from the Ontario Hockey League, four from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and three from NCAA Division 1 schools.

Canada begins play Boxing Day against Germany.