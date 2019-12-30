Team Canada Gets Back in the Win Column

Team Canada is back in the win column at the world junior hockey tournament in the Czech Republic.

They picked up a 4-1 win over Germany Monday morning.

Joel Hofer won his first ever international start making 21 saves for the Canadians.

The win comes after Canada's embarrassing 6-0 loss to the Russians on Saturday — the first time in the history of the tournament the Canadians have lost by six.

Canada can clinch first place in Group B with a win over the host team Czech Republic Tuesday afternoon.