Team LeBron Trims Team Giannis In All-Star Game

It seems fitting that three Los Angeles-based players led an All-Star victory on a night the league honoured Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard received the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award after scoring a game-high 30 points in Team LeBron's 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in Chicago.

Leonard made eight 3-pointers to finish one shy of Paul George's All-Star record in 2016.

Lakers forward LeBron James had 23 in helping has namesake squad win the All-Star game for the third straight year.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis added 20 points, including a game-ending free throw.

The game format was overhauled to put in elements for charity and ensure that someone was going to hit a shot to end the game.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 25 points but was shut out in the fourth quarter.

Boston guard Kemba Walker finished with 23 points and Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid had 22 for Team Giannis.

The league announced last week that it was renaming the All-Star game MVP after Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash late last month. The crash also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.





with files from Canadian Press