Tecumseh and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Sign Letter of Intent for New Cardiac Centre

A new cardiac rehab satellite facility in Tecumseh is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The town and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare have signed a letter of intent to move the project forward which will see the $24-million centre built within the town's new multi-use sportsplex.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara believes partnerships like this could work in other communities.

"This is something that I think you're probably going to see continue to grow in other parts of the province,” he says. “This is showing great leadership to the municipal and health care working collectively together for the greater good of our community.”

McNamara says having several amenities in one spot is a win for all parties.

"The beauty of the program itself is the other amenities that really can cross pollinate and help in achieving the goal of a healthier community for those who are not suffering from cardiac and to be part of the healthy community."

McNamara is giving kudos to hospital staff for thinking outside the box.

"It's a terrific marriage, “ he says. “I think, in terms of using public facilities instead of, you know, for years we've always built things in silos and this is complimentary to a tremendous opportunity."

The original announcement for the new satellite centre was made at the 2018 edition of the Bob Probert Ride.

The Probert family has committed to providing significant fundraising toward the facility which will be known as the Bob Probert Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre.

The 25-year agreement will see Hotel-Dieu Grace cover the full cost of architectural fees, construction and equipment needed for the facility.​

It's not known when construction on the new multi-use sportsplex or cardiac centre will begin.