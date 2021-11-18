Tecumseh approves 2.95% tax hike for 2022

Tecumseh has approved its 2022 budget with a tax increase of 2.95%.

The draft document called for a 4.25% bump, but council was able to whittle that down during deliberations Tuesday.

According to a release, several factors are playing a role in the increase including a return to normal operations assuming the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end in 2022.

The town's taxes comprise 54% of the residential tax bill while the remainder is made up of the education and County of Essex tax levies.

The 2022 increase amounts to roughly $76 on a home valued at $250,000.

Last year, council approved a 2.4% tax hike.