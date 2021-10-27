Tecumseh approves internet and telephone voting for 2022 election

Tecumseh council has approved using internet and telephone voting for the upcoming municipal election.

The same methods were used for the past two elections in 2014 and 2018.

Town clerk Laura Moy says internet and telephone voting are convenient for residents and as they continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, they're the safest methods as well.

She says the town needs to make a plan in case the pandemic is still causing issues in 2022.

"We recognize that each election is unique. However, in 2022, we know that elections will have some special considerations unlike our previous elections given the COVID pandemic and the possibility of interruptions in the voting process due to the potential for new waves of the virus."

Moy says they're making voting as easy as possible hoping for increased voter turnout.

"Voters can cast their ballot privately and independently 24-hours a day. It encourages voter participation as voters don't have to go to a physical location to cast a ballot and it provides for additional voter opportunities for voters such as students or persons that are out of the country to vote," she said.

She says there are a number of pros that come with internet and telephone voting.

"Both of these methods are accessible along with the ability to cast votes anytime, anywhere and it also eliminates long lineups at the polls," she continued. "Election results are provided faster and more accurately and the number of staff is significantly reduced as compared to other voting methods."

Moy adds help will be offered for those who need it — the town plans to set up voter information centres at local nursing homes and town hall.

Voting in Tecumseh will be offered for 10 days leading up to election day which is set for October 24, 2022.