Tecumseh approves motion to look into E-Scooter pilot project

Town of Tecumseh council have approved a motion for an exciting new pilot project.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti brought forward the motion to look into the possibility of a pilot project with vendors that offer public access to utilize their E-Scooters or E-Bikes as an alternative mode of transportation on a pay-to-ride basis.

Council passed it unanimously to start a report on the project.

Bachetti believes it was important to bring this motion forward to council.

"In an era of rising fuel and energy costs, coupled with the effects of climate change, it is important to consider expanding the availability of alternative transportation modes to our residents. Alternative transportation modes have the duel benefit of working towards Tecumseh's goal of lowering our carbon footprint," he said.

Councillor Brian Houston says he recently travelled to Montreal, where they use many different modes of transportation, such as E-Scooters and E-Bikes.

Houston thinks it could be a great addition to the town.

"I was impressed with the division of bikes lanes, with roads, parking and then the bike lanes. And I know the one thing that they have there is density, there's many, many more people so with this I'd be interested to learn more about what is required to make this program successful if we have the amount of people here who would use it."

Councillor Doug Pitre says he is concerned with how residents treat them in the Windsor area, and is now worried about how they will be treated in Tecumseh.

"They're haphazardly left on the sidewalks in the morning, and especially after the weekend, I've gone downtown and they're laying on the sidewalk or laying in the park. I mean, I'm sure these companies would regulate where they're left, and I think that's something we would have to look at."

A report will be brought back to council at a later date with options and budget implications in time for consideration during the 2023 budget.

The City of Windsor launched a pilot project for E-Scooters in partnership with Bird Canada in 2021.