Tecumseh approves transit route changes and additions

Anyone taking transit in the Town of Tecumseh will see some changes as of June 1.

Council approved route changes and route additions for the Tecumseh Transit Service during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of the On-Demand Pilot Program in December, council approved reverting back to a fixed-route service from Monday to Friday, and continuing with on-demand service for Saturday only.

Mayor Gary McNamara says their transit service has been running for the better part of 14 years now, most of that time on a fixed route.

"Due to gradual increases in traffic congestion during that time it has been become increasingly difficult to maintain that one hour headway, and that's the total circuit from Tecumseh Mall back to Tecumseh Mall," he said.

Council also approved assessment of proposed changes to the fixed-route to ensure the optimal performance of the transit service.

As part of their decision on Tuesday, council approved reintroducing service and changed the route leading to and from Tecumseh Towne Centre Plaza.

The bus to the plaza was stopped in 2018 due to low ridership, however during the pilot program officials found there was an increase in those using the stop.

The route has been altered, and rather than continuing northerly along Shawnee Road to Tecumseh Road, the bus will now turn easterly along Arbour Street to Lesperance Road.

McNamara says a survey was done for those who rode the transit system, and an Open House was held to get feedback as well, on the potential route changes and the removal or relocation of certain stops in the area.

He says they consulted as many people and affected stakeholders as possible to get an understanding of what will work going forward.

"The bus drivers also were consulted because obviously they do the circuit, and who knows better than the bus drivers," McNamara continued. "And so what we tried to do was again tweak the route itself through all of those conversations."

Another change that was approved will see service reintroduced to Sobey's Plaza in Lakeshore.

This service was stopped once the Food Basic's opened a couple of years ago as the bus stopped in front of the new grocery store, however it will now go into Sobey's Plaza.

McNamara says there were a couple of other changes identified as well.

"Along with the changes to timing for the Brighton Road loop, and the relocation of the Dillon Drive route to Little River Boulevard. That report was brought forward to council and those changes were adopted," he stated.

Tecumseh Transit will now service the stops along the Brighton Road loop three times per day at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. with a courtesy drop-off as necessary.

Administration has let the public know that there will be more benches added to the new areas, and that they will also monitor the new stops to ensure ridership is improving.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Meagan Delaurier