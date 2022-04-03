Tecumseh brings back Cat Spay and Neuter Vouchers

Things are about to be a lot easier on the wallets of pet owners.

The Town of Tecumseh, in partnership with local veternatians will be bringing back their Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program. That means residents of Tecumseh can now apply for vouchers to take some of the burden of cost off homeowners looking to sterilize their feline friend.

The aim of the program is to reduce the number of feral cats in town.

Three vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families. A declaration of income will be needed, and a maximum of 3 vouchers can be issued to each household. There are also 92 vouchers for feral cats available to any Tecumseh residents regardless of income.

Applications for the 2022 Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program can be completed and submitted online through the Town’s website. Vouchers will be issued electronically by email.