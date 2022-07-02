Tecumseh celebrates 100 years with three day celebration

The Town of Tecumseh is excited to celebrate Tecumseh's 100 Anniversary with a 3-day celebration.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 2 until Monday, July 4, the 3-day event will include activities from across the three historic communities that make up the Town of Tecumseh today.

The community is invited to join in all the events and celebrations including tours of Town Hall, Saturday night fireworks, First Nations morning and evening ceremonies, a big birthday party and more.

Gary McNamara, the Mayor of Tecumseh says there is a lot the community should take advantage of this weekend.

"We are offering, especially for the birthday party at Lakewood, we're expecting, and the fireworks, a lot of folks. So, take advantage of our shuttle service that will be leaving the arena here so that people don't have to worry about parking."

He says after a rough two years, it'll be a great weekend.

"Come and experience some real good small town hospitality and for our community, finally after two years of being held up because of COVID, it's a great opportunity for us to come out and just enjoy a fun-filled family weekend."

McNamara explains what event he's looking forward to the most.

"Relationship building under the Truth and Reconciliation with our First Nations. I think this is a tremendous opportunity for us to get both our cultures intertwined and for us to get a better understanding of the struggles of our Indigenous people."

The full list of events being held over the three days can be found on the Town of Tecumseh's website.