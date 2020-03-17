Tecumseh Closes Recreation and Cultural Centres

Tecumseh is joining the list of municipalities in Essex County that are cancelled events and closing facilities due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In an emergency meeting Monday afternoon, council ordered all public activities to be cancelled at the Tecumseh Arena, St. Clair Beach Community Centre, the Golden Age Club, the Tecumseh Historical Society Museum and the Sandwich South Cultural and Resource Centre.

The facilities will remain closed until further notice.

"We are taking pre-emptive measures to keep that risk level low," said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. "We are not happy we have to cancel activities — especially as many families have had to cancel March Break plans — but we are acting to stop the community spread of any illness and particularly COVID-19."

Town hall will remain open.