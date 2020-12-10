Tecumseh Closes Walk-In Services at Town Hall and Arena Offices

Walk-in services are being put on hold at Tecumseh's town hall and arena offices.

According to a release from the town, it's in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Essex County and an, "anticipated move into the Grey Zone of the Provincial COVID Response Framework."

The change goes into effect at the end of the business day Thursday.

Some services will be available by appointment only by the end of the business day on Dec. 15 to ensure existing applications are completed.

Those services include:

Marriage licenses

Lottery Applications and Reporting

Commissioning of documents

Taxi Cab Drivers' Licenses

Urban Hen Applications

Snow and Leaf Angel Registrations



Burial permit and registration services will continue to be available by appointment only.

The town says most services will still be offered online or over the phone — paperwork and payments can also still be submitted to the secure drop box at town hall.

More information can be found on the town's website.

