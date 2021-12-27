Tecumseh closing town facilities in new year to limit spread of COVID-19

Tecumseh is going out on its own and implementing some stricter COVID-19 safety measures.

In response to the new Omicron variant, the town will implement a "circuit breaker" closure of most town facilities starting January 2.

Mayor Gary McNamara says facilities are usually shut down for the holidays from December 24 to January 1, but that closure will be extended for at least two weeks in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He says it wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right one.

"It's a huge decision and monitoring what's happening, forget about just the country and the province, but looking right in our own backyard, we're only starting to experience the Omicron variant here."

He says case counts are highest in the zero to 19 age group which is a major user of town facilities.

"Those who use a lot of our facilities are the zero to 19 group and their infection rate is 25% of the infection rate in all of our region. So it raises a red flag."

During this time in January, most Town offices and facilities will be closed to the public though services will continue to be offered remotely.

Essential public services like winter control, garbage collection, water and wastewater services will continue. The closure will affect Town Hall, halls and clubs and satellite Town facilities associated with public works, parks and fire stations.

The Tecumseh Arena will remain open with additional safety measures including limits on spectators, reduced time in dressing rooms and measures to move teams in and out of the arena quickly before and after games.

Officials will monitor the COVID-19 situation during this period to determine when it can safely reopen Town facilities to the public or whether further closure is warranted.