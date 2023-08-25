Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival kicks off today

The Tecumseh Corn Festival is back this weekend after a little bit of re-branding.

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach will be hosting and running their first ever Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival for the entire weekend.

The three-day festival takes place at Lacasse Park and features a carnival, a cornhole tournament, a race car display, arts and crafts, food trucks, and of course, corn, among much more.

There are two main components to the festival, including the Main Festival grounds which is free for all, and the Music Festival which is a separate fenced area that those 19-years and older will need to pay to enter.

The Music Festival will feature local bands on Friday and Saturday night including Six Degrees, The Music Land Band, Mrs. Fox, Cymbolism, Rick Labonte and the Band of Brothers, and Buck Twenty.

Monica Muscedere, President of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, says it's going to be very nostalgic for those attending.

"We do have a lot of the main components that previous years have had such as the midway, we also have vendors which are great, the vendors this year are all local arts and craft vendors. We are bringing back the beer tent, that's been missing from some previous Corn Fest's."

She says there are great local acts for Friday and Saturday night.

"DJ Rye will be playing in between sets both Friday and Saturday. We also have Six Degrees, The Music Land Band, Mrs. Fox. And then so for Saturday we have DJ Rye back, Cymbolism, Rick Labonte and the Band of Brothers, and then headlining is Buck Twenty."

Muscedere says the community support has been wonderful.

"Going through all of social media posts, and comments, we've even had a few phone calls of people being really excited that we're bringing the event back. The beer tent component has become a high school reunion for a lot of people who live in Tecumseh, so I know some people are excited for that."

All proceeds from the event go to helping the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach support local charities and other community events and initiatives.

Free parking will be available at the Tecumseh Arena with a shuttle bus to the park.

A full schedule of events and information on the fest can be found by clicking here.

The Tecumseh Corn Festival began in 1975 and ran annually until 2019.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021, the festival did not operate and in 2022 the event was forfeited in lieu of Tecumseh's 100th Anniversary Celebration.

In fall 2022, the Town of Tecumseh began exploring options for the future of the festival, ultimately beginning discussions with the Optimist Club to take over the event which was later approved.