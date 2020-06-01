Tecumseh Corn Festival Cancelled

The annual Tecumseh Corn Festival scheduled for August 28th to the 30th will not take place due to COVID-19.

In a statement released by the town, Mayor Gary McNamara says the announcement is a difficult one but the town can not schedule the event or do the work to organize it without the ability to guarantee the health and safety of residents and visitors

"Planning for large events such as the Tecumseh Corn Festival takes months and includes a number of individuals and groups to put it together. Without knowing the timeline for when larger gatherings can be permitted or if events as large are permitted under government orders, we had no other choice but to cancel this year's event," said Paul Anthony, Director of Parks and Recreation. "Like our neighbouring municipalities, we will put our efforts into planning for the 2021 Tecumseh Corn Festival especially considering the review of the festival undertaken earlier. We thank our sponsors, volunteers and members of the public who provided comments on the festival for their continued support and we hope that we can come back next year with a great event for the community."



This would have been the 45th year for the annual festival at Lacasse Park, which has been named one of the Top 100 festivals in Ontario by Festivals and Events Ontario— for the 17th year in a row.