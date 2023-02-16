Tecumseh council approves $1-million library renovations

A Tecumseh library will be getting a major facelift.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Tecumseh council approved the final concept design for the $1-million renovations to Cada Library located at 13675 St. Gregory's Road.

Improvements being made include new universal/gender neutral washrooms, new barrier-free multi-fixture male and female washrooms, main entrance automatic sliding doors, new barrier free information desk for improved client interactions, and removal of elevated stage areas in the program room.

There will also be new flooring, new ceiling tiles, fresh paint on all walls, themed areas, increased electrical distribution and power receptacles, replacement of all lighting, installation of new clerestory windows, and improved staff support areas.

Joe Bachetti, Deputy Mayor of Tecumseh and Chair of Essex County Library Board, says the Essex County Library and Tecumseh will share the costs of the renovations.

"The estimated cost is just over $1-million. And that's going to be cost shared, the Essex County Library where they're going to contribute $300,000. And the Town of Tecumseh will share the $700,000, so it's a cost share scenario. So, it's a win-win for the community and also for the residents that have been waiting for a while to see the improvements there."

He says the renovations have been a long time coming.

"We're very excited there to see these renovations proceed ahead. It's been a long time coming at that library, at the Cada Library branch. So, we're looking forward to seeing those renovations get started."

Bachetti adds that the renovations will bring the library into the modern era.

"It's a major refresh. We have a community room that's going to be utilized, that's going to open up so that community groups can go in there. We can have town public information centres. It's made for all ages. The open concept, the cubicles that will be placed there. You've got the resources, the publications that the residents will be able to utilize and bring it to the modern era."

He adds that plans are underway to find a location for a temporary library while renovations occur.

Once the temporary location is decided on, there will be a transition period so that services can continue.

Now that the final designs have been approved, final construction drawings will be developed and the project tendered with construction potentially beginning as early as May of 2023.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi