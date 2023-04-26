Tecumseh council approves E-Scooter Pilot Program with Bird Canada

Tecumseh residents will be able to ride around Town on an e-scooter this summer.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, council approved a report for an E-Scooter Pilot Program that will run starting May 19.

The program will run until the end of September and will be run by Bird Canada.

Approximately 30 e-scooters will be provided, and riders would be bound by a pathway that circles the entire Town, and also connects to the edge of Windsor so riders can go back and forth between municipalities.

The program comes at no cost to Tecumseh, and Bird Canada is responsible for education to riders, as well as daily maintenance to the scooters.

Following the pilot program, administration will look into expanding into e-bikes as part of the pilot program assessment in October 2023.