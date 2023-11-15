Tecumseh council approves funding to solve issues identified with renovations at Cada Library

A handful of issues with renovations at Cada Library in Tecumseh have been identified.

During Tuesday's meeting, council was presented with a report on a update with renovations at the library, located at 12420 Lanoue Street.

Renovations are underway, and several deficiencies were identified, which were only revealed once building materials were stripped back as part of the construction.

These issues were unknown during the design phase of the project.

While workers were preparing to install new exterior windows and new partition walls, it was discovered that in four different locations that there were cracks in the concrete blocks, which will need to be reinforced.

The original door and wall openings were not properly filled in with concrete blocks, and that work will need to be completed.

Other problems include several issues with electrical which needs to be repaired, the concrete subfloor was in poor condition and will need to be smoothed out, and the existing roof rainwater and sanitary venting piping needs to be replaces as it is not up to code.

Council approved a project increase of $125,000 to fix these issues, which will be re-worked from the Infrastructure Reserve to fund these extra costs.