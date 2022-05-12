Tecumseh council approves leave for Ward 1 councillor

Tecumseh's Ward 1 councillor is taking an unpaid leave.

Earlier this week, council granted Andrew Dowie an unpaid leave of absence until June 6.

Dowie is the Progressive Conservative candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh and is taking the leave to focus on his campaign.

He says he will forfeit his council salary for the next few weeks.

"I still want to be there for my residents and I will," Dowie continued. "I continue to take all constituents calls and refer to the appropriate actions."

Dowie says forfeiting his council salary is the right thing to do.

"I'm out there pounding the pavement most hours of the day so the level of service that I'm able to provide is a bit weaker than I like it to be in terms of timeliness of response. I will always respond, but I thought it wasn't quite right to continue to collect a salary," he said.

Despite the leave, Dowie says he will continue to manage ward one issues but residents may experience a delayed response.

"My normal turnaround is about two hours for a response but I'm out door knocking for almost 10 hours and 12 hours a day depending on the day and so with that I usually can't get back to my emails and calls until about 9 o'clock. So that's the kind of delay we're talking about."

Dowie says he will not be attending council or committee meetings for the next few weeks but will continue to manage Ward 1 issues.

He says his response to residents may be delayed.

The provincial election is June 2.

Dowie is up against the Liberals Gary Kaschak, the NDP's Gemma Grey-Hall, Melissa Coulbeck from the Green Party and Craig Cameron from the New Blue Party.