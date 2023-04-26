Tecumseh council approves relocation of the Golden Age Club

A Tecumseh council decision has upset delegates representing the Golden Age Club.

During Tuesday's meeting, council approved a report to relocate the club temporarily to the St. Clair Beach Community Centre for one year in order to support the Cada Library use during renovations to the Cada Library building.

Renovations to the Cada Library are planned for this year, and during the renovation period, temporary accommodation of the library is required.

The Golden Age Club offers programs such as organized card leagues, healthy weight loss classes, meetings for Alcoholics Anonymous, among many others.

According to administration, the club has had use of the Town owned facility at 12420 Lanoue Street, without charge, since 1975, and the Town is legally required to provide library space as per the existing agreement with the Essex County Library.

However, the president of Golden Age, as well as a member, were upset that the Town gave the club such short notice to vacate the property, as well as the fact that there was no commitment from the Tecumseh for support of their programs, and whether or not the club will be able to return to their former building once the library renovations are complete.

Dara Pfeifer O’Connor, President of the Golden Age Club, says she's worried about losing members because of the move.

"It's not a responsible amount of time to reconstruct our club, and in order to keep it sustainable for the future, we don't know how long the library's occupation of the building will actually be. We do not know how our program and membership will be impacted by this."

Pfeifer O’Connor says members felt shaken up by the way they were treated by Town council.

"We are all overwhelmed, and frankly deserve better. The issue is not working with town staff, the issue is Tecumseh town council allowing us to be treated in a dismay way."

Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh, says the current Cada Library needs to be reconstructed to accept everyone.

"It is a key asset of our community that all citizens, including seniors who avail themselves of that library service. Right now we want to make sure that the diversity of folks that are there, the disabled, the building is not designed to be able to accept them, and it has to be retrofitted."

Mayor McNamara adds that Town staff and administration ensured that the club would remain the same.

"They made every effort to make sure that every aspect, every aspect of it except for the address, but every aspect of it is there. It's there for the seniors to take advantage of and we're going to continue to work."

The club must vacate the building by the end of April.

Council also waived the fees for the Golden Age Club to use the St. Clair Beach Community Centre, all current programs and activities schedule will be fully accommodated without change, and the Town will aid in the relocation process.

Council also directed administration to engage in a year-long consultation period with the club to develop a long-term plan for the club's future facility location.