iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Tecumseh council approves slight wage increase for councillors, non-union employees

AM800-NEWS-new-Tecumseh-town-hall-2021

Tecumseh councillors have approved giving themselves a slight wage increase.

The town recently negotiated a 2% wage hike in 2022 for its union staff — similar increases will now be applied to non-union employees and members of council.

Mayor Gary McNamara will receive a 2% boost while deputy mayor Joe Bachetti will see 0.5% and councillors 1%.

According to a report, adjustments are made to the wage grid each year based on a number of factors including the annual consumer price index which came in at 4.4% from December 2020 to December 2021.

The wage increases were included in the town's 2022 budget and will have no further impact on the tax rate.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE