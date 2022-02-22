Tecumseh council approves slight wage increase for councillors, non-union employees

Tecumseh councillors have approved giving themselves a slight wage increase.

The town recently negotiated a 2% wage hike in 2022 for its union staff — similar increases will now be applied to non-union employees and members of council.

Mayor Gary McNamara will receive a 2% boost while deputy mayor Joe Bachetti will see 0.5% and councillors 1%.

According to a report, adjustments are made to the wage grid each year based on a number of factors including the annual consumer price index which came in at 4.4% from December 2020 to December 2021.

The wage increases were included in the town's 2022 budget and will have no further impact on the tax rate.