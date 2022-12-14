Tecumseh Council approves upgrades for Bert Lacasse Ball Diamond

Improvements to Bert Lacasse Ball Diamond has been approved.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, Tecumseh Council received and approved the tender from Gulf Developments Inc. in the amount of $2,996,218 for Bert Lacasse Ball Diamond upgrades.

It was recommended that $140,000 be allocated as a contingency for this project and the project tender was within the Council-approved budget.

The upgrades include replacing the existing grandstand, replacing the ball diamond backstop, renovating the entrance plaza and site works.

Mayor Gary McNamara says this is going to be a big upgrade for the area.

"The excitement now with what this is going to become, and the future opportunities on the turf fields and that, this will be the premier park in Southwestern Ontario, or for that matter in Ontario."

Councillor Alicia Higgison lives close to the diamond and says it's already a great park, and these upgrades are just going to boost the area.

"The energy that comes from that park out into the neighbourhood is fascinating. When I moved there it was the one thing that was sort of a beacon, especially during COVID. And when you see those lights go on, and you hear the roar from that ball diamond, it's great. It's also great to be a spectator there."

Councillor Brian Houston says how thankful he is that Recreation Services is upgrading the park.

"This is going to be a huge win for you, a huge win for the town, a huge win for all of us, so I just wanted to say thank you."

The Tecumseh Baseball Club hosted a grand opening of the Lacasse Park Baseball Diamond in June 2013.

The diamond is located in Lacasse Park at 590 Lacasse Blvd.