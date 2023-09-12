Tecumseh council asked to suspend town's COVID-19 vaccination policy

The last municipality with a COVID-19 vaccination policy is being asked to suspend the measure.

A report going to Tecumseh council Tuesday evening recommends the town suspend its employee vaccination policy.

The current COVID-19 vaccination policy was approved by council on Sept. 8, 2021 and it has not been revised since then.

In March 2022, the Province of Ontario removed all mandates regarding COVID-19 including the requirements of employers to develop a safety plan, employees to wear a face mask and/or conduct passive screening of employees/customers.

According to a report from administration, the current guidance recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, but does not require or recommend employers develop a vaccination policy for COVID-19 vaccination.

The towns of Kingsville, Essex and LaSalle suspended their vaccination policies in March 2022, followed by Lakeshore in May 2022, while the City of Windsor suspended its policy in November 2022.

Leamington ended its vaccination policy in In January 2023, with Amherstburg following suit in March 2023, while the County of Essex fully rescinded its policy in May 2023.

Tecumseh council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at town hall on Lesperance Road.