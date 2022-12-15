Tecumseh council dealing with most difficult budget year since 2008 financial crisis

Coming out of the post-pandemic period, municipalities in Essex County have been faced with a difficult year which is carrying over into budget deliberations.

Members from the Town of Tecumseh administration presented the proposed 2023 Operating Budget at their regular meeting this week, which calls for a municipal tax rate increase of 4.4%.

Officials say the budget provides for the delivery of municipal programs and services, maintaining the high standard of services that residents are accustomed to.

Mayor Gary McNamara says there are a few pressures leading to the proposed tax increase.

"The high inflation rate, the cost of doing business has gone up dramatically even on the capital side, and construction costs are up considerably. Some of the projects from last year we are basically re-tendering a lot of them because they're just not attainable," he said.

He says supply chain and increases in the cost of insurance and employee benefits are other stressors as well, so council has a lot of work to do in terms of making a final budget sometime in January.

Some highlights in the budget include continued support for the capital plans for the upcoming five years through increased contributions to capital reserves, and staffing enhancements intended to support development.

McNamara says the increase wasn't a surprise, as he's heard from many counterparts around the county and the province dealing with similar issues.

"We've got some work to do, I am sure we're going to get it under 4% but the harsh reality is that capital needs to be done," he continued. "There's a lot of pressure, especially within our road network, with the new NextStar Energy EV plant coming and the hospital now getting closer to reality."

He says they need to position their road network to better accommodate the growth requirements into the region, but that council is going to do everything they can to find some reductions in the budget.

In all of his years on council, McNamara says this is probably the most challenging year of them all, even moreso than it was back during 2008/2009 following the financial crisis.

"Because back then the inflation rate wasn't impacting us on top of that. When you look at the inflation rate at the end of September running just a hare's breathe under 7%, so all of the goods and services required to provide to the municipality are very challenging."

McNamara added that without their solid Life Cycle and Asset Management Plan, he believes the budget would've been coming in with an increase closer to 7 or 8 per cent.

Council will deliberate the proposed budget at a special meeting of council in the new year, scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi